Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.19% of Nuance Communications worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $49,333,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,491.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,304 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 3,430,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,070. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.