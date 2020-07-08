Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,299 shares during the period. Cousins Properties accounts for 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Cousins Properties worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson bought 2,500 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 625,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,119. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.