Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 20,889 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the quarter. Meritage Homes makes up 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $26,673,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $11,635,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,693 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 163,962 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 811,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $83.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

