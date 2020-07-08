Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 3,732 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Envista comprises approximately 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Envista by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Envista by 89.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. Envista’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

