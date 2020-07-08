Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 568 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Nexstar Media Group worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 208,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 47,454 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NXST traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. 376,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.