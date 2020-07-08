Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,487 shares during the quarter. Mack Cali Realty comprises about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.94% of Mack Cali Realty worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

CLI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 384,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLI. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

