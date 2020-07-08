DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including txbit.io, Bitmart, SWFT and Bitbox. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $695,160.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044745 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.28 or 0.04892026 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, Bitbox, STEX, txbit.io and SWFT. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

