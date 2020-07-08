Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches Market Cap of $73,505.34

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $73,505.34 and approximately $15.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

