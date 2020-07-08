Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Digirad has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO David J. Noble acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,150.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $98,560. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

