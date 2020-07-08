Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Cap Hits $51.02 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $51.02 million and $1.48 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.01999866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00062843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00115708 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,785,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

