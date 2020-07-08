Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Trading Down 4.7%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)’s share price were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.36, approximately 3,497,026 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,674,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) by 217.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.59% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.