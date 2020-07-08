Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Dixons Carphone PLC (OTCMKTS:DSITF)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, 305 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several research firms recently commented on DSITF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.