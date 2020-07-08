Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE:LPG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 594,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $393.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dorian LPG by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

