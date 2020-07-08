Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Shares Down 3%

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.60), 42,866 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 48,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.62).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.43.

Get Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.