DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,017.94

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $178,017.94 and approximately $192.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004944 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.