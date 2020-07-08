Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 20th

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile
