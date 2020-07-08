Edgeless Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $911,229.84 and approximately $2,767.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044745 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.28 or 0.04892026 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.