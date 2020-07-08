Element 25 (ASX:E25) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.14), approximately 204,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.14).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

In related news, insider Seamus Cornelius bought 1,604,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$690,054.11 ($472,639.80).

Element 25 Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for manganese, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Butcherbird manganese deposit for producing high purity manganese products, including electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate for use in specialty metals and lithium ion battery cathode.

