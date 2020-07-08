Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74, 12,205 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 45,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

About Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS)

Emisphere Technologies, Inc operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

