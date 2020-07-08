Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30, 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

Enagas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.