Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts have commented on EXK shares. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

