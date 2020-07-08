Enigma (ENG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Enigma has a total market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002660 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00769068 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00168009 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000688 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

