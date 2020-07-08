Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 6,750,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,947. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after purchasing an additional 493,257 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

