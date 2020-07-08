Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,894,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 295,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $185,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Nike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,632,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

