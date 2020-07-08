Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $208.44 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Medtronic worth $208,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. 3,946,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,881. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

