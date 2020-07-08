Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $262.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,344,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $262,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. 3,848,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,945. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

