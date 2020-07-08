Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 134,123 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,981,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $196,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,784 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14.

