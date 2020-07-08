Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 144,027 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,027 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $285,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $166.28. 523,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,591. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

