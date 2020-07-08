Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 71,054 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,919 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $259,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.32 on Wednesday, reaching $457.68. 1,978,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,364. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $459.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.31 and a 200 day moving average of $357.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

