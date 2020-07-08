Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6,767.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $293,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 505.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. 123,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.25. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

