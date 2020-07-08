Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.24, approximately 2,483,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 433,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers bet exchange style wagering, player versus player betting, and on professional esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering Website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc in May 2017.

