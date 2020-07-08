Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,798.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $20,540.99 and $9,798.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.04889728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,636,674 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

