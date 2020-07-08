EUNO Hits Market Capitalization of $710,325.50 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $710,325.50 and approximately $23,237.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.01966054 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 38,424,526 coins and its circulating supply is 35,459,820 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.