European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.76

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 99.80 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $363.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 62.40 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.56.

In other news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £920.26 ($1,132.49).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

