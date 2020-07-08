EventChain (EVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,265.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $154,305.85 and approximately $3,265.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.04893206 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00053920 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

