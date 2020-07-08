Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.34. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$19.27.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8738077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

