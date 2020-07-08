Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Evogene worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 374,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

