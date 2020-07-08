Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Trading Up 0.5%

Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCMKTS:CAHPF)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 42,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 22,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAHPF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.