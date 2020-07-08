Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0280

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 66.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $525,868.93 and $9,412.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

