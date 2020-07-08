Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post sales of $324.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $344.44 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $323.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 608,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.