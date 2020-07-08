Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $243.58. 29,763,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,633,055. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average of $204.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

