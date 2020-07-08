FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Shares Down 1.6%

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.81 and last traded at $57.83, approximately 6,169 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FAST RETAILING/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

