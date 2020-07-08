FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Update

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 52,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FFG traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

FFG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other FBL Financial Group news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 132.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.