FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

FFW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

