First American Trust FSB Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,926. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $294.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.23.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,747 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,750. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

