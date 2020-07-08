First American Trust FSB Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,928. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Bank of America raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.