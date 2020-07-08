First American Trust FSB Purchases 613 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

