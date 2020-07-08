First American Trust FSB Purchases 786 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,107. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $426.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

