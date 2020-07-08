First American Trust FSB Purchases Shares of 54,451 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. 3,087,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

