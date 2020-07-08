First American Trust FSB Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

